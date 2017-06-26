FIRST ALERT: Brief shower Tuesday, followed by bigger drop in hu - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

FIRST ALERT: Brief shower Tuesday, followed by bigger drop in humidity

By Jamie Arnold, Chief Meteorologist
Lower humidity moving in Lower humidity moving in
Tuesday Future Radar Tuesday Future Radar

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) A brief shower Tuesday will be followed by a temporary break in heat and humidity through the middle of the week. 

Tonight will see fair skies and temperatures dropping into the middle and upper 60s.  It will not be quite as muggy as the last several nights. 

On Tuesday, an upper level storm system will quickly zip across the region in the afternoon and evening.  The first half of Tuesday will see sunny skies and temperatures climbing into the middle to upper 80s.  By the afternoon, clouds will develop in some areas followed by a brief passing shower.  The risk of rain Tuesday afternoon is only 20%, and there will be many areas that stay rain free. 

Following the brief showers, a surge of cooler temperatures and much lower humidity will move in for the middle of the week.  Wednesday and Thursday will feel quite comfortable with afternoon temperatures well into the 80s, but the lower humidity will make for very pleasant afternoons.  The lower humidity will also allow nighttime temperatures to drop well into the 60s through the middle of the week.  That is quite unusual for late June.

Heat and humidity will make a quick comeback by Friday and be accompanied by a return to the typical chance of an afternoon or evening shower or thunderstorm. 

