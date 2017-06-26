Santee Cooper offering public comment period over proposed rate increase

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Santee Cooper’s board of directors authorized a public comment period for a proposed two-year rate adjustment beginning next year.

According to a Santee Cooper press release, the public comment period will run through Sept. 22. Customers have the option to comment online, by regular mail or in person during a series of August meetings.

The proposed rate adjustment would increase rates across all customer groups by an average of 3.7 percent each year for the two-year period, the release states.

Specifically, the proposal recommends increases of an average 3.5 percent in 2018 and 3.9 percent in 2019.

A typical residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity a month now pays $127.60 a month, according to the press release. Under the proposal, that would increase $6.20 a month beginning April 1, 2018, and an additional $6.10 monthly beginning April 1, 2019.

The proposed rate adjustment would also affect commercial, industrial and lighting customers.

More information is available by clicking here. Comments can be submitted online at that webpage.

Comments can also be mailed to Santee Cooper, Attn: Rates M301, P.O. Box 2946101, Moncks Corner, SC 29461.

In addition, Santee Cooper management will present information about the rate proposal and take comments during meetings at the following locations:

Aug. 14 at 6 p.m.: Santee Cooper Headquarters, 1 Riverwood Dr., Moncks Corner

Aug. 15 at 2 p.m.: North Myrtle Beach City Hall, 1120 Second Ave. South, North Myrtle Beach

Aug. 15 at 6 p.m.: Waccamaw Branch Georgetown County Library, 41 St. Paul Place, Pawleys Island

Aug. 16 at 2 p.m.: Santee Cooper Conway Office, 100 Elm St., Conway

Aug. 16 at 6 p.m.: Myrtle Beach Law Enforcement Center, 1101 N. Oak St., Myrtle Beach

The board will offer a final opportunity for public comments on Friday, Oct. 13, and is scheduled to vote on the rate adjustment at its Dec. 11 meeting.

