Cast members of reality show 'Wahlburgers' stop by Broadway at the Beach eatery

A local high school coach has received a national honor. Coach Larry Roberts was awarded the title of the 2017 Subway Standout Coach for his positive values on and off the court.More >>
It's not just hotels, parks and pools that are busy this time of year. According to the emergency room doctors at Grand Strand Medical Center, they are also getting slammed during the summer months.More >>
The Horry County Police Department is investigating the death of a man in the Conway area Monday morning as a homicide. HCPD Spokeswoman Krystal Dotson said he was a taxi cab driver found with gunshot wounds in his cab in the area of Juniper Bay and Dunn Short Cut roads. There are no suspects in the case.More >>
Two people are dead and one was seriously injured in a shooting in Darlington just after midnight Monday. The Darlington Police Department was called to the area of Southern Pines and Kirven Street at about 12:45 a.m. in reference to multiple shots being fired, according to a press release on the department’s Facebook page. Upon arrival, officers found a wrecked vehicle, and inside, three people who had been shot.More >>
Santee Cooper’s board of directors authorized a public comment period for a proposed two-year rate adjustment beginning next year.More >>
An apartment complex staff member told Tori Jenkins she had to put on shorts or be in the pool where no one could see her.More >>
The man’s attorney asked for a shorter sentence because his client was distraught over a previous incident in which his wife was injured by a robber.More >>
Jason Bernal, 43, from Killeen, was arrested and charged with criminal negligent homicide after he allegedly struck a 4-year-old girl with a houseboat on June 23.More >>
So far, five Republican senators are expressing opposition to the Senate GOP plan that would scuttle much of former President Barack Obama's health law, as they await a key analysis from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office.More >>
Trump's travel bans have been blocked by the courts, at least in part, based on his campaign pledge to block all Muslims from entering the country.More >>
Baxley police are still looking for a couple who beat a restaurant owner and her 15-year-old daughter.More >>
A man is being charged with arson after investigators say he set fire to Twin Peaks in Augusta. Firefighters are working to extinguish the blaze. According to the Augusta Fire Department, a call came in about a vehicle fire at the restaurant at around 12:49 p.m.More >>
An image of what appears to be strange blob of flesh that was apparently seen all over the beach in Surfside Beach over the weekend is getting some attention on Facebook.More >>
Police are still struggling for words to describe the attack that took place in Baxley Thursday afternoon after a mother and her daughter were assaulted at their family-owned restaurant.More >>
