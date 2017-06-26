Cast members of reality show 'Wahlburgers' stop by Broadway at t - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Cast members of reality show 'Wahlburgers' stop by Broadway at the Beach eatery

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Bob Wahlberg, left, and Brandon Wahlberg, right, stopped by the local restaurant at Broadway at the Beach over the weekend. (Source: Wahlburgers) Bob Wahlberg, left, and Brandon Wahlberg, right, stopped by the local restaurant at Broadway at the Beach over the weekend. (Source: Wahlburgers)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Diners at the Wahlburgers location at Broadway at the Beach had the chance to get up close and personal with two of the stars of the reality show centered around the Massachusetts-based burger chain.

According to a press release, Bob and Brandon Wahlberg stopped by the local Wahlburgers restaurant on Friday and Saturday. They greeted fans and posed for photos.

Wahlburgers was founded by executive chef Paul Wahlberg, movie star Mark Wahlberg and Blue Bloods star Donnie Wahlberg, the release stated. The Myrtle Beach restaurant is the first in the Carolinas.

The original Wahlburgers in Hingham, Massachusetts inspired the creation of the A&E reality show, also called Wahlburgers, which features several members of the Wahlberg family and their guests, the release stated.

Bob Wahlberg is the seventh of nine siblings, while Brandon Wahlberg is the grandson of family matriarch Alma and nephew of the rest of the family.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved. 

