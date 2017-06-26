New trial date scheduled for suspect accused in Aynor arson, mur - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

New trial date scheduled for suspect accused in Aynor arson, murder

Tommy Lee Benton (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center) Tommy Lee Benton (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - One of the three suspects charged in connection with the brutal 2014 death of an Aynor man is scheduled to go to trial next month.

According to the July trial roster for the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, the trial of Tommy Lee Benton, 24, of Chadbourn, N.C., is scheduled to begin the week of July 17. He is charged with murder and two counts each of first-degree burglary and arson.

He is charged in connection with an April 2014 mobile home fire that led to the death of 68-year-old Charles Bryant Smith.

Allegations are that Smith was restrained and dowsed in gasoline before he and the trailer were set on fire.

Also charged in connection with the case are Mitchel Douglas Cheatham and Douglas Deshawn Thomas.

All three were originally scheduled to go to trial earlier this year. 

Related story:

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Local volunteer coach gets Subway award

    Local volunteer coach gets Subway award

    Monday, June 26 2017 6:34 PM EDT2017-06-26 22:34:22 GMT
    Larry Roberts, center, wraps up practice with Amateur Athletic Union elite girls basketball players at Carolina Forest High School gym, where he was surprised with the Subway Standout Coach award on June 15. (Source: The Summit Group)Larry Roberts, center, wraps up practice with Amateur Athletic Union elite girls basketball players at Carolina Forest High School gym, where he was surprised with the Subway Standout Coach award on June 15. (Source: The Summit Group)

    A local high school coach has received a national honor. Coach Larry Roberts was awarded the title of the 2017 Subway Standout Coach for his positive values on and off the court.

    More >>

    A local high school coach has received a national honor. Coach Larry Roberts was awarded the title of the 2017 Subway Standout Coach for his positive values on and off the court.

    More >>

  • Emergency room sees rise in sunburns and heat exhaustion cases

    Emergency room sees rise in sunburns and heat exhaustion cases

    Monday, June 26 2017 5:48 PM EDT2017-06-26 21:48:27 GMT
    Source: WMBF NewsSource: WMBF News

    It's not just hotels, parks and pools that are busy this time of year. According to the emergency room doctors at Grand Strand Medical Center, they are also getting slammed during the summer months.

    More >>

    It's not just hotels, parks and pools that are busy this time of year. According to the emergency room doctors at Grand Strand Medical Center, they are also getting slammed during the summer months.

    More >>

  • UPDATE: Taxi cab driver identified after being found shot near Conway, police investigate as homicide

    UPDATE: Taxi cab driver identified after being found shot near Conway, police investigate as homicide

    Monday, June 26 2017 5:42 PM EDT2017-06-26 21:42:29 GMT
    (Source: HCPD)(Source: HCPD)

    The Horry County Police Department is investigating the death of a man in the Conway area Monday morning as a homicide. HCPD Spokeswoman Krystal Dotson said he was a taxi cab driver found with gunshot wounds in his cab in the area of Juniper Bay and Dunn Short Cut roads. There are no suspects in the case.

    More >>

    The Horry County Police Department is investigating the death of a man in the Conway area Monday morning as a homicide. HCPD Spokeswoman Krystal Dotson said he was a taxi cab driver found with gunshot wounds in his cab in the area of Juniper Bay and Dunn Short Cut roads. There are no suspects in the case.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly