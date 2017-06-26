Find app-exclusive content right here! - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

  • Local volunteer coach gets Subway award

    Monday, June 26 2017 6:34 PM EDT2017-06-26 22:34:22 GMT
    Larry Roberts, center, wraps up practice with Amateur Athletic Union elite girls basketball players at Carolina Forest High School gym, where he was surprised with the Subway Standout Coach award on June 15. (Source: The Summit Group)Larry Roberts, center, wraps up practice with Amateur Athletic Union elite girls basketball players at Carolina Forest High School gym, where he was surprised with the Subway Standout Coach award on June 15. (Source: The Summit Group)

    A local high school coach has received a national honor. Coach Larry Roberts was awarded the title of the 2017 Subway Standout Coach for his positive values on and off the court.

  • Emergency room sees rise in sunburns and heat exhaustion cases

    Monday, June 26 2017 5:48 PM EDT2017-06-26 21:48:27 GMT
    Source: WMBF NewsSource: WMBF News

    It's not just hotels, parks and pools that are busy this time of year. According to the emergency room doctors at Grand Strand Medical Center, they are also getting slammed during the summer months.

  • UPDATE: Taxi cab driver identified after being found shot near Conway, police investigate as homicide

    Monday, June 26 2017 5:42 PM EDT2017-06-26 21:42:29 GMT
    (Source: HCPD)(Source: HCPD)

    The Horry County Police Department is investigating the death of a man in the Conway area Monday morning as a homicide. HCPD Spokeswoman Krystal Dotson said he was a taxi cab driver found with gunshot wounds in his cab in the area of Juniper Bay and Dunn Short Cut roads. There are no suspects in the case.

