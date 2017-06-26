Two sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to drug charges

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Two men were each sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to drug charges in unrelated cases.

According to a press release from the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, Travis Long, 30, of Conway, pleaded guilty June 12 to second-offense distribution of heroin. Judge Larry B. Hyman sentenced him to 10 years in prison.

In the second case, Anthony T. Morrison, 28, pleaded guilty to first-offense trafficking cocaine and first-offense possession with intent to distribute marijuana, the release stated. Judge Lee Alford sentenced him to 10 years for the trafficking charge and five years for the marijuana charge. The sentences will run concurrently.

