Nichols residents asked to be vigilant to protect against contractor fraud

NICHOLS, SC (WMBF) – Officials with the town of Nichols are warning residents to be vigilant and protect themselves from contractor fraud following a disaster.

According to a post on the town of Nichols’ Facebook page, “some very unscrupulous persons and companies” come in after a disaster and try to take advantage of people who are extremely vulnerable following a traumatic event.

Residents are advised to make sure all contractors doing work on their homes or property are properly licensed with the town of Nichols and all necessary permits applied for with Marion County, the post stated.

Anyone who suspects a person or company is not properly licensed and credentialed to perform work in a specific area is asked to call town hall or the Nichols Police Department at (843) 526-2193.

“We can never be too vigilant. We each have to do our part in keeping Nichols safe while we recover and afterwards,” the post stated.

