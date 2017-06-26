Divine Prime at Market Common closes to allow for Nacho Hippo expansion

This notice was posted on the door of the former Divine Prime restaurant. (Source: Rob Blomquist)

The sign above Divine Prime had been removed by Monday morning. (Source: Rob Blomquist)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Divine Prime at the Market Common has closed up shop to allow for Nacho Hippo, which is owned by the same company, to expand.

Divine Prime Wine and Tapas bar is no longer listed on the map of locations for the Divine Dining Group, which owns and operates both Divine Prime and Nacho Hippo locations across coastal South Carolina.

A notice on the door of the Divine Prime Market Common location states:

“Due to the overwhelming popularity of Nacho Hippo at The Market Common, The Divine Dining Group has announced that they will be expanding the location that will now encompass the neighboring restaurant space that they also manage. Plans are in the works to create a more spacious dining area without losing any of the charm that the original restaurant is known for. Nacho Hippo is a family friendly cantina with an atmosphere that everyone can enjoy. They serve up weekly entertainment, super fresh burritos, nachos and tacos.”

The marquee above Divine Prime had been removed as of Monday morning.

WMBF News has reached out to the Divine Dining Group for comment.

