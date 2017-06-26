Divine Prime at Market Common closes to allow for Nacho Hippo expansion

An image of what appears to be strange blob of flesh that was apparently seen all over the beach in Surfside Beach over the weekend is getting some attention on Facebook.More >>
An image of what appears to be strange blob of flesh that was apparently seen all over the beach in Surfside Beach over the weekend is getting some attention on Facebook.More >>
Officials with the town of Nichols are warning residents to be vigilant and protect themselves from contractor fraud following a disaster.More >>
Officials with the town of Nichols are warning residents to be vigilant and protect themselves from contractor fraud following a disaster.More >>
Two people are dead and one was seriously injured in a shooting in Darlington just after midnight Monday. The Darlington Police Department was called to the area of Southern Pines and Kirven Street at about 12:45 a.m. in reference to multiple shots being fired, according to a press release on the department’s Facebook page. Upon arrival, officers found a wrecked vehicle, and inside, three people who had been shot.More >>
Two people are dead and one was seriously injured in a shooting in Darlington just after midnight Monday. The Darlington Police Department was called to the area of Southern Pines and Kirven Street at about 12:45 a.m. in reference to multiple shots being fired, according to a press release on the department’s Facebook page. Upon arrival, officers found a wrecked vehicle, and inside, three people who had been shot.More >>
The Horry County Police Department is investigating the death of a man in the Conway area Monday morning as a homicide. HCPD Spokeswoman Krystal Dotson said he was a taxi cab driver found with gunshot wounds in his cab in the area of Juniper Bay and Dunn Short Cut roads. There are no suspects in the case.More >>
The Horry County Police Department is investigating the death of a man in the Conway area Monday morning as a homicide. HCPD Spokeswoman Krystal Dotson said he was a taxi cab driver found with gunshot wounds in his cab in the area of Juniper Bay and Dunn Short Cut roads. There are no suspects in the case.More >>
Divine Prime at the Market Common has closed up shop to allow for Nacho Hippo, which is owned by the same company, to expandMore >>
Divine Prime at the Market Common has closed up shop to allow for Nacho Hippo, which is owned by the same company, to expandMore >>
An apartment complex staff member told Tori Jenkins she had to put on shorts or be in the pool where no one could see her.More >>
An apartment complex staff member told Tori Jenkins she had to put on shorts or be in the pool where no one could see her.More >>
The SNES Classic debuts on Sep. 29 and will cost only $80 - a low price for those looking to relive their childhood memories.More >>
The SNES Classic debuts on Sep. 29 and will cost only $80 - a low price for those looking to relive their childhood memories.More >>
The man’s attorney asked for a shorter sentence because his client was distraught over a previous incident in which his wife was injured by a robber.More >>
The man’s attorney asked for a shorter sentence because his client was distraught over a previous incident in which his wife was injured by a robber.More >>
A Marine Corps veteran is telling FOX10 News how he got out of a violent burglary alive.More >>
A Marine Corps veteran is telling FOX10 News how he got out of a violent burglary alive.More >>
Officials: Teenage girl falls 25 feet from gondola ride at update New York amusement park, no serious injuries reported.More >>
Officials: Teenage girl falls 25 feet from gondola ride at update New York amusement park, no serious injuries reported.More >>
A Southern California man who thought his son had died has learned he buried the wrong man.More >>
A Southern California man who thought his son had died has learned he buried the wrong man.More >>
Hinds County District Attorney Robert Shuler Smith said the three will be charged with auto theft and kidnapping in Hinds County.More >>
Hinds County District Attorney Robert Shuler Smith said the three will be charged with auto theft and kidnapping in Hinds County.More >>
Investigators are working to determine what caused the problem with the slide.More >>
Investigators are working to determine what caused the problem with the slide.More >>
The cost of responding to drug overdoses continues to skyrocket in Middletown. Council members are trying to explore new ways relieve their financial burden, like not responding to some overdose calls.More >>
The cost of responding to drug overdoses continues to skyrocket in Middletown. Council members are trying to explore new ways relieve their financial burden, like not responding to some overdose calls.More >>
A man is being charged with arson after investigators say he set fire to Twin Peaks in Augusta. Firefighters are working to extinguish the blaze. According to the Augusta Fire Department, a call came in about a vehicle fire at the restaurant at around 12:49 p.m.More >>
A man is being charged with arson after investigators say he set fire to Twin Peaks in Augusta. Firefighters are working to extinguish the blaze. According to the Augusta Fire Department, a call came in about a vehicle fire at the restaurant at around 12:49 p.m.More >>