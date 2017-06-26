Coroner identifies two killed in shooting in Darlington early Monday

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – Two men are dead and another person was seriously injured in a shooting in Darlington after 12 a.m. Monday.

The Darlington Police Department was called to the area of Southern Pines and Kirven Street at about 12:45 a.m. in reference to multiple shots being fired.

Upon arrival, officers found a wrecked vehicle, and inside, three people who had been shot.

One of the victims died immediately, the post states. The other victim passed away at the hospital, and the final victim had serious injuries but is expected to make a full recovery.

Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee identified the victims as Randolph Malika McClain, 21, and Ahmond Britton, 24.

At this point, there does not appear to be a clear motive for the shooting, Chief Danny Watson said.

"I hope the Darlington community can return to normalcy again. Of course you’re always going to be concerned, but I don’t want people to be in a panic about it for the simple fact we don’t have this kind of stuff happen very often, but you know it does happen from time to time," Watson said.

The chief went on to say Darlington has a good track record of keeping violent crimes to a minimum. The police department does not believe the victims are from the Darlington area, but passing through and the incident was brought there.

Roosevelt Scott has lived on Southern Pine street the past 71 years and was woken up by the gun shots. He said this is the first shooting in his neighborhood.

“We have a pretty loving community, everyone tries to get along with everybody, so I think this is one of those things that just happens and I pray to God it doesn’t happen again," Scott said.

According to Scott, when he walked outside after hearing the gunshots, the police department was already on their way.

“I would hate to imagine something like that happening to a parent, losing a son. It is tragic," Scott said.

State Law Enforcement Division crime scene units, resident SLED agents, and the Darlington County Coroner’s Office are assisting in the investigation. Evidence collected from the scene is being processed, and the Darlington Police Department is canvassing the area for any witnesses who might have heard or seen anything. Video surveillance from the Corner convenient store and the housing authority will be used as evidence, Watson said, to possibly see the suspects vehicle.

“Every effort is being made to bring this matter to a close quickly,” Watson said.

Anyone who is aware of this incident and thinks they may have information is asked to contact Lt. Maureen Valazak of the Darlington Police Department at (843) 398-4026 or (843) 398-4920.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the lost as well as for those law enforcement professionals attempting to bring these suspects to justice,” Chief Watson said.

