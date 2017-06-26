UPDATE: Coroner identifies 2 killed in shooting in Darlington ea - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

UPDATE: Coroner identifies 2 killed in shooting in Darlington early Monday

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – Two men are dead and another person was seriously injured in a shooting in Darlington just after midnight Monday.

The Darlington Police Department was called to the area of Southern Pines and Kirven Street at about 12:45 a.m. in reference to multiple shots being fired, according to a press release on the department’s Facebook page. Upon arrival, officers found a wrecked vehicle, and inside, three people who had been shot.

One of the victims died immediately, the post states. The other victim passed away at the hospital, and the final victim had serious injuries, but is expected to make a full recovery.

Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee identified the victims as Randolph Malika McClain, 21, and Ahmond Britton, 24.

At this point, there does not appear to be a clear motive for the shooting, the release states.

State Law Enforcement Division crime scene units, resident SLED agents, and the Darlington County Coroner’s Office are assisting in the investigation. Evidence collected from the scene is being processed, and the Darlington Police Department is canvassing the area for any witnesses who might have heard or seen anything.

“Every effort is being made to bring this matter to a close quickly,” Chief Watson stated in the release.

Anyone who is aware of this incident and thinks they may have information is asked to contact Lt. Maureen Valazak of the Darlington Police Department at 843-398-4026 or 843-398-4920.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the lost as well as for those law enforcement professionals attempting to bring these suspects to justice,” Chief Watson said.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

