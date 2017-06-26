UPDATE: Taxi cab driver identified after being found shot near C - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

UPDATE: Taxi cab driver identified after being found shot near Conway, police investigate as homicide

By Matt Corpening, Digital Content Producer
Connect
and Erin Edwards, Reporter
Connect
(Source: HCPD) (Source: HCPD)
(Source: HCPD) (Source: HCPD)
(Source: HCPD) (Source: HCPD)
(Source: WMBF News) (Source: WMBF News)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department is investigating the death of a man in the Conway area Monday morning as a homicide.

HCPD Spokeswoman Krystal Dotson said he was a taxi cab driver found with gunshot wounds in his cab in the area of Juniper Bay and Dunn Short Cut roads. There are no suspects in the case.

According to Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler, the man died at the Conway Medical Center emergency room. The victim has been identified as Dennis Mantel, 66, of Myrtle Beach. He died from a single gunshot wound. 

An incident report from the Horry County Police Department states the taxi cab crashed into a home on Juniper Bay Road.

"It puzzles me how a gun could go off and not anyone could hear anything," Horry County resident Sarah Causey.

Horry County Police are still searching for a suspect.

"We are presuming that the individual is on foot, obviously because they were inside of the cab. We do not have a suspect in custody," said Dotson.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Horry County Police Department tip line: 843-915-8477.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Local volunteer coach gets Subway award

    Local volunteer coach gets Subway award

    Monday, June 26 2017 6:34 PM EDT2017-06-26 22:34:22 GMT
    Larry Roberts, center, wraps up practice with Amateur Athletic Union elite girls basketball players at Carolina Forest High School gym, where he was surprised with the Subway Standout Coach award on June 15. (Source: The Summit Group)Larry Roberts, center, wraps up practice with Amateur Athletic Union elite girls basketball players at Carolina Forest High School gym, where he was surprised with the Subway Standout Coach award on June 15. (Source: The Summit Group)

    A local high school coach has received a national honor. Coach Larry Roberts was awarded the title of the 2017 Subway Standout Coach for his positive values on and off the court.

    More >>

    A local high school coach has received a national honor. Coach Larry Roberts was awarded the title of the 2017 Subway Standout Coach for his positive values on and off the court.

    More >>

  • Emergency room sees rise in sunburns and heat exhaustion cases

    Emergency room sees rise in sunburns and heat exhaustion cases

    Monday, June 26 2017 5:48 PM EDT2017-06-26 21:48:27 GMT
    Source: WMBF NewsSource: WMBF News

    It's not just hotels, parks and pools that are busy this time of year. According to the emergency room doctors at Grand Strand Medical Center, they are also getting slammed during the summer months.

    More >>

    It's not just hotels, parks and pools that are busy this time of year. According to the emergency room doctors at Grand Strand Medical Center, they are also getting slammed during the summer months.

    More >>

  • UPDATE: Taxi cab driver identified after being found shot near Conway, police investigate as homicide

    UPDATE: Taxi cab driver identified after being found shot near Conway, police investigate as homicide

    Monday, June 26 2017 5:42 PM EDT2017-06-26 21:42:29 GMT
    (Source: HCPD)(Source: HCPD)

    The Horry County Police Department is investigating the death of a man in the Conway area Monday morning as a homicide. HCPD Spokeswoman Krystal Dotson said he was a taxi cab driver found with gunshot wounds in his cab in the area of Juniper Bay and Dunn Short Cut roads. There are no suspects in the case.

    More >>

    The Horry County Police Department is investigating the death of a man in the Conway area Monday morning as a homicide. HCPD Spokeswoman Krystal Dotson said he was a taxi cab driver found with gunshot wounds in his cab in the area of Juniper Bay and Dunn Short Cut roads. There are no suspects in the case.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly