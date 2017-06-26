UPDATE: Taxi cab driver identified after being found shot near Conway, police investigate as homicide

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department is investigating the death of a man in the Conway area Monday morning as a homicide.

HCPD Spokeswoman Krystal Dotson said he was a taxi cab driver found with gunshot wounds in his cab in the area of Juniper Bay and Dunn Short Cut roads. There are no suspects in the case.

According to Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler, the man died at the Conway Medical Center emergency room. The victim has been identified as Dennis Mantel, 66, of Myrtle Beach. He died from a single gunshot wound.

An incident report from the Horry County Police Department states the taxi cab crashed into a home on Juniper Bay Road.

"It puzzles me how a gun could go off and not anyone could hear anything," Horry County resident Sarah Causey.

Horry County Police are still searching for a suspect.

"We are presuming that the individual is on foot, obviously because they were inside of the cab. We do not have a suspect in custody," said Dotson.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Horry County Police Department tip line: 843-915-8477.

