UPDATE: Taxi cab driver found dead near Conway, police investigate as homicide

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department is investigating the death of a man in the Conway area Monday morning as a homicide.

HCPD Spokeswoman Krystal Dotson said he was a taxi cab driver found with gunshot wounds in his cab in the area of Juniper Bay and Dunn Short Cut roads. There are no suspects in the case.

According to Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler, the man died at the emergency room. His identity will be released after the family is notified. An autopsy was ordered and will be scheduled as soon as possible.

Police advised drivers to avoid the area of Juniper Bay and Dunn Short Cut roads just before 10 a.m. The roads reopened around 11 a.m.

Juniper Bay Road and Dunn Shortcut have been reopened. Thanks for your patience! — Horry County PD (@horrycountypd) June 26, 2017

