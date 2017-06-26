UPDATE: Roads reopen amid deadly shooting investigation in Conway

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department is investigating the death of a man in Conway Monday morning as a homicide.

HCPD Spokeswoman Krystal Dotson said he died in a shooting in the area of Juniper Bay and Dunn Short Cut roads. There are no suspects in the case.

According to Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler, the man died at the emergency room. His identity will be released after the family is notified. An autopsy was ordered and will be scheduled as soon as possible.

Police advised drivers to avoid the area of Juniper Bay and Dunn Short Cut roads just before 10 a.m. The roads reopened around 11 a.m.

Dotson said a taxi cab was towed from the scene.

Juniper Bay Road and Dunn Shortcut have been reopened. Thanks for your patience! — Horry County PD (@horrycountypd) June 26, 2017

