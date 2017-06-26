UPDATE: Roads reopen amid deadly shooting investigation in Conwa - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

breaking

UPDATE: Roads reopen amid deadly shooting investigation in Conway

By Matt Corpening, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: HCPD) (Source: HCPD)
(Source: HCPD) (Source: HCPD)
(Source: HCPD) (Source: HCPD)
(Source: WMBF News) (Source: WMBF News)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department is investigating the death of a man in Conway Monday morning as a homicide.

HCPD Spokeswoman Krystal Dotson said he died in a shooting in the area of Juniper Bay and Dunn Short Cut roads. There are no suspects in the case.

According to Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler, the man died at the emergency room. His identity will be released after the family is notified. An autopsy was ordered and will be scheduled as soon as possible.

Police advised drivers to avoid the area of Juniper Bay and Dunn Short Cut roads just before 10 a.m. The roads reopened around 11 a.m.

Dotson said a taxi cab was towed from the scene.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Officials have plan in place to fund I-73

    Officials have plan in place to fund I-73

    Monday, June 26 2017 12:06 PM EDT2017-06-26 16:06:50 GMT
    The proposed Interstate 73 has taken a step closer to the start of construction. (Source: WMBF News)The proposed Interstate 73 has taken a step closer to the start of construction. (Source: WMBF News)

    Now that I-73 permits are in the hands of local leaders, construction can start.

    More >>

    Now that I-73 permits are in the hands of local leaders, construction can start.

    More >>

  • breaking

    UPDATE: Roads reopen amid deadly shooting investigation in Conway

    UPDATE: Roads reopen amid deadly shooting investigation in Conway

    Monday, June 26 2017 11:45 AM EDT2017-06-26 15:45:48 GMT
    (Source: HCPD)(Source: HCPD)

    The Horry County Police Department is investigating the death of a man in Conway Monday morning. 

    More >>

    The Horry County Police Department is investigating the death of a man in Conway Monday morning. 

    More >>

  • Breaking

    2 killed, 1 injured in shooting in Darlington early Monday

    2 killed, 1 injured in shooting in Darlington early Monday

    Monday, June 26 2017 8:48 AM EDT2017-06-26 12:48:34 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Two people are dead and one was seriously injured in a shooting in Darlington just after midnight Monday. The Darlington Police Department was called to the area of Southern Pines and Kirven Street at about 12:45 a.m. in reference to multiple shots being fired, according to a press release on the department’s Facebook page. Upon arrival, officers found a wrecked vehicle, and inside, three people who had been shot.

    More >>

    Two people are dead and one was seriously injured in a shooting in Darlington just after midnight Monday. The Darlington Police Department was called to the area of Southern Pines and Kirven Street at about 12:45 a.m. in reference to multiple shots being fired, according to a press release on the department’s Facebook page. Upon arrival, officers found a wrecked vehicle, and inside, three people who had been shot.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly