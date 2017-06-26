Officers pull car over for loud music, find gun, drugs, alcohol

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Three teenagers were arrested for having a gun, cocaine and liquor in their car Sunday morning in Myrtle Beach after they were pulled over for “excessively loud music.”

According to a Myrtle Beach police report, an officer saw the teens’ car at First Avenue South and Ocean Boulevard and yelled to them to turn down the music. When they didn’t, the officer pulled them over. The driver said he couldn’t hear the officer yelling over the music.

An Horry County sheriff’s deputy assisting at the scene asked one of the passengers to get out after he reached for something between his legs. The deputy saw a black handgun and an orange and white pill bottle that was found to contain cocaine behind the passenger seat.

Dylan Paynter, 18, said the gun and cocaine were his. He was charged with unlawfully carrying a handgun and possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

Officers found an open bottle of whisky in 19-year-old Michael Peed’s bookbag. He was charged with being a minor in possession of liquor.

The third passenger, Brady Lottchea, 18, was arrested on a warrant out of Georgetown.

