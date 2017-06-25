Some Myrtle Beach businesses frustrated with new barricades

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Business owners on Ocean Boulevard are worried about the effect of the barricades recently put up along sidewalks in downtown Myrtle Beach. The metal barriers were put up along the street on Friday. Myrtle Beach Police say it’s part of their plan to make the city safer.

“From a tourist point of view I would not want to come in from Chattanooga, TN or Cleveland, OH and see all of this,” said Peter Sinish of The Coffee House.

Several restaurants on Ocean Boulevard say they saw a decrease in customers this weekend.

“We’re down a little bit in some of my businesses downtown because of the barricades,” said The Bowery owner Victor Shamah.

While several business owners are not a fan of the new barricades, others are happy with the new safety measures.

“I see that they’re trying and they’re trying to take care of the problem. I think they’re doing a great job, but I don’t know about the barricades. It’s good for parades, it’s good for stuff like that, but it’s not good for every day,” said Shamah.

