Some Myrtle Beach businesses frustrated with new barricades

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Three teenagers were arrested for having a gun, cocaine and liquor in their car Sunday morning in Myrtle Beach after they were pulled over for “excessively loud music.” According to a Myrtle Beach police report, an officer saw the teens’ car at First Avenue South and Ocean Boulevard and yelled to them to turn down the music. When they didn’t, the officer pulled them over. The driver said he couldn’t hear the officer yellin...More >>
A man flagged down a Myrtle Beach police officer early Saturday morning and said his car was missing – and he left it unlocked with the keys stuck in the ignition.More >>
Business owners on Ocean Boulevard are worried about the effect of the barricades recently put up along sidewalks in downtown Myrtle Beach. The metal barriers were put up along the street on Friday. Myrtle Beach Police say it’s part of their plan to make the city safer.More >>
A Public Safety Fair will be held Monday, June 26 in Myrtle Beach, according to a Facebook post by the Myrtle Beach City Government.More >>
Two road projects in Myrtle Beach will cause lane closures this week.More >>
The man’s attorney asked for a shorter sentence because his client was distraught over a previous incident in which his wife was injured by a robber.More >>
Officials: Teenage girl falls 25 feet from gondola ride at update New York amusement park, no serious injuries reported.More >>
A Marine Corps veteran is telling FOX10 News how he got out of a violent burglary alive.More >>
Investigators are working to determine what caused the problem with the slide.More >>
An apartment complex staff member told Tori Jenkins she had to put on shorts or be in the pool where no one could see her.More >>
A 4-year-old died from her injuries after being run over by a houseboat according to Temple PD.More >>
Two men were beaten and robbed Saturday night by a group of males, according to the New Orleans Police Department.More >>
A 17-year-old girl who went missing from the Ballantyne area more than a year ago was found alive in Georgia Sunday.More >>
North Charleston police are responding to a shooting on Vistavia Road, according to dispatch.More >>
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating an officer-involved shooting in North Charleston.More >>
Police are still struggling for words to describe the attack that took place in Baxley Thursday afternoon after a mother and her daughter were assaulted at their family-owned restaurant.More >>
