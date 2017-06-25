Myrtle Beach City Government hosting 'Public Safety Fair' Monday - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Myrtle Beach City Government hosting 'Public Safety Fair' Monday

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
Source: City of Myrtle Beach Facebook page

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A Public Safety Fair will be held Monday, June 26 in Myrtle Beach, according to a Facebook post by the Myrtle Beach City Government.

The fair will be at the Sam’s Club on Mr. Joe White Avenue from 10:00am to 2:00pm. The event is free and open to the public.

At the event, you can expect to find members of the Myrtle Beach Fire and Police Departments, Horry County Emergency Management, the American Red Cross, Long Bay Power Squadron, and the Grand Strand Medical Center.

