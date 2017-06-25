Myrtle Beach City Government hosting 'Public Safety Fair' Monday

A Public Safety Fair will be held Monday, June 26 in Myrtle Beach, according to a Facebook post by the Myrtle Beach City Government.More >>
A Public Safety Fair will be held Monday, June 26 in Myrtle Beach, according to a Facebook post by the Myrtle Beach City Government.More >>
Two road projects in Myrtle Beach will cause lane closures this week.More >>
Two road projects in Myrtle Beach will cause lane closures this week.More >>
LAURINBURG, NC (WMBF) – The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office escorted bikers taking part in the Harleys for HEART Ride Saturday. According to Sheriff Ralph Kersey, the day began at the splash pad at the Morgan Complex in Laurinburg. Bikers departed at 9 a.m. on a 48-mile ride through Gibson, NC and Laurel Hill, NC, then around the Laurinburg-Maxton Airport. The ride finished at the Scotland County Health Department on Highway 74. HEART is an acronym for the Scotland Coun...More >>
LAURINBURG, NC (WMBF) – The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office escorted bikers taking part in the Harleys for HEART Ride Saturday. According to Sheriff Ralph Kersey, the day began at the splash pad at the Morgan Complex in Laurinburg. Bikers departed at 9 a.m. on a 48-mile ride through Gibson, NC and Laurel Hill, NC, then around the Laurinburg-Maxton Airport. The ride finished at the Scotland County Health Department on Highway 74. HEART is an acronym for the Scotland Coun...More >>
A native of Robeson County took the crown at the 80th Miss North Carolina Pageant, which took place Saturday night in Raleigh.More >>
A native of Robeson County took the crown at the 80th Miss North Carolina Pageant, which took place Saturday night in Raleigh.More >>
Officials: Teenage girl falls 25 feet from gondola ride at update New York amusement park, no serious injuries reported.More >>
Officials: Teenage girl falls 25 feet from gondola ride at update New York amusement park, no serious injuries reported.More >>
A Marine Corps veteran is telling FOX10 News how he got out of a violent burglary alive.More >>
A Marine Corps veteran is telling FOX10 News how he got out of a violent burglary alive.More >>
A Utica man killed this huge rattlesnake.More >>
A Utica man killed this huge rattlesnake.More >>
Tyler Newman's Facebook post on June 20 has gone viral, and he begins by saying, "I have never really witnessed sexual harassment and/or 'rape culture' until today with Smoky Crossing Apartments."More >>
Tyler Newman's Facebook post on June 20 has gone viral, and he begins by saying, "I have never really witnessed sexual harassment and/or 'rape culture' until today with Smoky Crossing Apartments."More >>
Police are still struggling for words to describe the attack that took place in Baxley Thursday afternoon after a mother and her daughter were assaulted at their family-owned restaurant.More >>
Police are still struggling for words to describe the attack that took place in Baxley Thursday afternoon after a mother and her daughter were assaulted at their family-owned restaurant.More >>