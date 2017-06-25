Towel-headed suspect steals unlocked car with keys in ignition, - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Towel-headed suspect steals unlocked car with keys in ignition, police respond

By Matt Corpening, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A man flagged down a Myrtle Beach police officer early Saturday morning and said his car was missing – and he left it unlocked with the keys stuck in the ignition.

According to a Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report, it happened at 204 Mr. Joe White Avenue, the Aquarius Motel, at 5 a.m. After noticing his car was gone, the man spoke to a front desk employee before calling police.

The employee told officers she saw “someone with a towel over their head” drive the car away but didn’t think anything of it.

The car is a green 2004 Honda Accord with damage to the right side of the rear bumper. It has no rims, the report states, but the wheels are black where the rims would be.

Call MBPD at (843) 918-1382 with information.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Towel-headed suspect steals unlocked car with keys in ignition, police respond

    Towel-headed suspect steals unlocked car with keys in ignition, police respond

    Sunday, June 25 2017 3:51 PM EDT2017-06-25 19:51:31 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A man flagged down a Myrtle Beach police officer early Saturday morning and said his car was missing – and he left it unlocked with the keys stuck in the ignition. According to a Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report, it happened at 204 Mr. Joe White Avenue, the Aquarius Motel, at 5 a.m. After noticing his car was gone, the man spoke to a front desk employee before calling police. The employee told officers she saw “someone with a...More >>
    MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A man flagged down a Myrtle Beach police officer early Saturday morning and said his car was missing – and he left it unlocked with the keys stuck in the ignition. According to a Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report, it happened at 204 Mr. Joe White Avenue, the Aquarius Motel, at 5 a.m. After noticing his car was gone, the man spoke to a front desk employee before calling police. The employee told officers she saw “someone with a...More >>

  • TRAFFIC ALERT: Road projects in Myrtle Beach to cause lane closures

    TRAFFIC ALERT: Road projects in Myrtle Beach to cause lane closures

    Sunday, June 25 2017 2:28 PM EDT2017-06-25 18:28:00 GMT
    Two road projects in Myrtle Beach will cause lane closures this week. (Source: WMBF News)Two road projects in Myrtle Beach will cause lane closures this week. (Source: WMBF News)

    Two road projects in Myrtle Beach will cause lane closures this week. 

    More >>

    Two road projects in Myrtle Beach will cause lane closures this week. 

    More >>

  • Bikers ride for Scotland County HEART program

    Bikers ride for Scotland County HEART program

    Sunday, June 25 2017 12:04 PM EDT2017-06-25 16:04:59 GMT
    (Source: SCSO)(Source: SCSO)

    LAURINBURG, NC (WMBF) – The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office escorted bikers taking part in the Harleys for HEART Ride Saturday. According to Sheriff Ralph Kersey, the day began at the splash pad at the Morgan Complex in Laurinburg. Bikers departed at 9 a.m. on a 48-mile ride through Gibson, NC and Laurel Hill, NC, then around the Laurinburg-Maxton Airport. The ride finished at the Scotland County Health Department on Highway 74. HEART is an acronym for the Scotland Coun...

    More >>

    LAURINBURG, NC (WMBF) – The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office escorted bikers taking part in the Harleys for HEART Ride Saturday. According to Sheriff Ralph Kersey, the day began at the splash pad at the Morgan Complex in Laurinburg. Bikers departed at 9 a.m. on a 48-mile ride through Gibson, NC and Laurel Hill, NC, then around the Laurinburg-Maxton Airport. The ride finished at the Scotland County Health Department on Highway 74. HEART is an acronym for the Scotland Coun...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly