Report: Suspect with towel over head steals unlocked car with keys in ignition

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A man flagged down a Myrtle Beach police officer early Saturday morning and said his car was missing – and he left it unlocked with the keys stuck in the ignition.

According to a Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report, it happened at 204 Mr. Joe White Avenue, the Aquarius Motel, at 5 a.m. After noticing his car was gone, the man spoke to a front desk employee before calling police.

The employee told officers she saw “someone with a towel over their head” drive the car away but didn’t think anything of it.

The car is a green 2004 Honda Accord with damage to the right side of the rear bumper. It has no rims, the report states, but the wheels are black where the rims would be.

Call MBPD at (843) 918-1382 with information.

