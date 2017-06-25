TRAFFIC ALERT: Road projects in Myrtle Beach to cause lane closures

Two road projects in Myrtle Beach will cause lane closures this week. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Two road projects in Myrtle Beach will cause lane closures this week.

According to the Myrtle Beach City Government Facebook page, temporary, overnight closures of the northbound and southbound inside lanes may take place on U.S. 17 at 62nd Avenue North. Crews will bore underneath the southbound lanes in order to install a new sewer line.

Crews will close 48th Avenue North starting at 1 p.m. Tuesday to install a concrete storm drain box at Pine Lakes Drive. Work was delayed due to a manufacturing issue but is expected to be complete Wednesday evening. Detours will be posted for the Pine Lakes neighborhood.

Drivers should use caution.

