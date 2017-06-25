Bikers ride for Scotland County HEART program

LAURINBURG, NC (WMBF) – The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office escorted bikers taking part in the Harleys for HEART Ride Saturday.

According to Sheriff Ralph Kersey, the day began at the splash pad at the Morgan Complex in Laurinburg, NC. Bikers departed at 9 a.m. on a 48-mile ride through Gibson, NC and Laurel Hill, NC, then around the Laurinburg-Maxton Airport. The ride finished at the Scotland County Health Department on Highway 74.

HEART is an acronym for the Scotland County Health Department’s HIV education and resource team. The ride also supported the Border Belt Aids Resources Team.

