Robeson County native crowned Miss North Carolina 2017

RALEIGH, NC (WMBF) – A native of Robeson County took the crown at the 80th Miss North Carolina Pageant, which took place Saturday night in Raleigh.

Victoria Huggins is from St. Pauls, NC, according to her Facebook page. She competed as Miss Greater Sampson County.

According to WMBF News’ sister station in Wilmington, NC, 90 young women competed for the title of Miss North Carolina and Miss North Carolina’s Outstanding Teen.

Huggins won first place earlier in the week for the Quality of Life award, which "honors the pageant contestants’ community service platforms." According to the pageant’s Twitter page, Huggins’ platform was Alzheimer’s awareness.

