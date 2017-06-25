WEEKEND UPDATE: Rain Chances Staying Lower Sunday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - This morning is starting off dry, though there is still a chance of rain through the morning and afternoon, favoring the Grand Strand.

The weak cold front will settle near the Grand Strand today and keep the risk of showers and storms in the forecast through the morning. Once again, some locally heavy rain will be likely on Sunday, more so in the Grand Strand with minimal rain chances across the Pee Dee.

Today's highs stay in the mid 80s, with heat indices only feeling in the mid to low 90s.

Clearing skies and cooler temperatures take over on Monday. There is a chance of a stray shower along the coast Monday afternoon. High temperatures are in the mid to low 80s.

A surge of lower humidity and slightly cooler temperatures will arrive by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week providing a break from the mugginess and hot temperatures.