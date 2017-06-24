TRAFFIC UPDATE: Two vehicle accident on U.S. 17 caused all southbound lanes to close Saturday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – All Southbound lanes on Highway 17 at Harrelson Boulevard were blocked Saturday night. Traffic in the area was being diverted, according to SCDOT.

According to Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue Public Education Officer Jonathan Evans, an accident happened around 5:45pm. Two cars were involved in the accident, and four people were transported to nearby hospitals. Two people were listed in serious condition, and two people were listed as stable.

We will continue to update on the situation as more information becomes available.

