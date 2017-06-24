TRAFFIC UPDATE: One person has died following accident on U.S. 17 near Harrelson Blvd. Saturday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – One person has died from their injuries sustained in the crash on U.S. 17 near Harrelson Blvd. Saturday night, according to Chief Deputy Coroner, Tamara Willard.

The victim has been identified as Jonathon Pfaff, 26, of Myrtle Beach.

According to Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue Public Education Officer Jonathan Evans, the accident happened around 5:45pm. Two cars were involved in the accident, and four people were transported to nearby hospitals. Two people were listed in serious condition, and two people were listed as stable.

Lanes re-opened around 10:00pm Saturday night, according to the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

We will continue to update on the situation as more information becomes available, as this investigation is ongoing.

