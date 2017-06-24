BREAKING UPDATE: Missing Georgetown County 2-month-old found safe

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office has announced the missing 2-month-old, Damarionte Williams has been found safe.

Officers are still searching for the baby's father 26-year-old Rakeem Cornelius Williams. Authorities believe he is driving a blue 4 – door Nissan with an ID lanyard that says “Sykes” on the rear – view mirror.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at 843-546-5102.

