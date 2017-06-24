BREAKING UPDATE: Georgetown County 2-month-old still missing, AMBER alert retracted

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance finding missing 2-month-old Damarionte Williams, of Andrews.

He is described as an African American infant, 22 inches long and weighing 11.5 pounds. He was last seen wearing a yellow, white and blue Batman shirt with black pants and white socks.

Officers are also searching for 26-year-old Rakeem Cornelius Williams. Authorities believe he is driving a blue 4 – door Nissan with an ID lanyard that says “Sykes” on the rear – view mirror.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at 843-546-5102.

