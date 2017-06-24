UPDATE: Second arrest made after man shot, killed while working on roof of Lumberton house

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) – A man was found dead on the roof of his house Friday June 23 at 7:34pm. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office identified the man as Ronnie Lee Sampson, 43, of Lumberton.

An investigation by RCSO revealed Sampson was working on the roof with several other people, including Jonathan Brent Skipworth, 54, also of Lumberton. Sampson and Skipworth began arguing about Skipworth’s pay, and at some point, Skipworth allegedly returned home to retrieve his gun.

Skipworth then reportedly returned to the job site and shot Sampson while he was still on the roof, according to the RCSO. He charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by felon. He is in the Robeson County Detention center with no bond.

On Tuesday, RCSO investigators announced a second arrest has been made in the shooting. Nathaniel Logan Locklear, 28, of Lumberton, was arrested Monday and charged with first-degree murder. He is also in jail under no bond.

