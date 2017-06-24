Arrest made after man shot, killed while working on roof of Lumb - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Arrest made after man shot, killed while working on roof of Lumberton house

By Matt Corpening, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) – A man was shot and killed in Lumberton, NC Friday evening while working on the roof of a house.

Robeson County Sheriff Kenneth Sealey said it happened on Odum Road around 7:30 p.m.

One person, whose identity has not been released, was taken into custody in connection with the crime.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly