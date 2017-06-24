Cooking demonstration to imitate life on ‘one-horse family farm’ in early 1900s

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A typical Horry County family today probably has a house and a car and shops at the grocery store, but in the early 1900s, that family would likely have a horse and a small garden.

The L.W. Paul Living History Farm will host a cooking demonstration, according to a news release, to educate the public on how the foods that supported families in the early 1900s were preserved.

A free, hour-long, guided tour starts at 3 p.m. July 6 after the demonstration at 11 a.m.

Learn how some of the vegetables grown on the early 1900s farm, like cucumbers, were set aside for pickling for preservation.

The farm, in Conway at the corner of Harris Short Cut Road and Highway 701 North, is open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and teaches the history of the Horry County farm family.

