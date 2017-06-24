Deputies investigate armed robbery at Darlington County gas stat - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Deputies investigate armed robbery at Darlington County gas station

By Matt Corpening, Digital Content Producer
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Darlington County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an armed robbery at a gas station Saturday morning.

Lieutenant Robby Kilgo said it happened around 10:30 a.m. at the Cruizers gas station at the corner of South Charleston and McIver roads.

