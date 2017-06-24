Deputies investigate armed robbery at Darlington County gas station

Disaster-trained volunteers with the American Red Cross are assisting several Florence families whose homes were damaged by a fire Friday morning.More >>
Saturday will be exactly one year since a Horry County jury was unable to decide if Sidney Moorer was guilty or innocent in the 2013 disappearance of Heather Elvis.More >>
The Myrtle Beach Downtown Redevelopment Corporation has been working since the early 2000s to clean up what’s known as the South Mixed Use area, between Eighth Avenue North and about First Avenue North.More >>
The former president of Founders Group International, a company overseen by Chinese investors that owns 22 golf courses along the Grand Strand, has filed a lawsuit against his ex-business partner alleging a misappropriation of company funds.More >>
Melania Trump is two weeks into life as a full-time Washingtonian and says she's enjoying White House life so much that she isn't really missing New York.More >>
Police are still struggling for words to describe the attack that took place in Baxley Thursday afternoon after a mother and her daughter were assaulted at their family-owned restaurant.More >>
Tyler Newman's Facebook post on June 20 has gone viral, and he begins by saying, "I have never really witnessed sexual harassment and/or 'rape culture' until today with Smoky Crossing Apartments."More >>
A Utica man killed this huge rattlesnake.More >>
At least seven times this year, the interstate system in New Orleans has been the scene of a shooting according to NOPD's online records.More >>
