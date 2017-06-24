Red Cross assists several families after Florence house fire

Disaster-trained volunteers with the American Red Cross are assisting several Florence families whose homes were damaged by a fire Friday morning.(Source: Raycom Media)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Disaster-trained volunteers with the American Red Cross are assisting several Florence families whose homes were damaged by a fire Friday morning.

According to a news release, the West Florence Fire Department responded to the blaze on West Jody Road. The Red Cross will provide financial assistance to three adults and two children for food, clothing, lodging and other essentials.

Protect your family from house fires by following these tips:

Make and practice an escape plan. If a fire starts you may have just two minutes to escape. Make your plan by clicking here. “Keep an eye on what you fry.” Stay in the kitchen while cooking. Never smoke in bed. Never let children play with matches and lighters, keep them locked away. Plug both large and small appliances directly into wall outlets. “Three feet from the heat.” Furniture, curtains, dish towels and anything that could catch fire must be kept at least three feet from sources of heat.

Smoke alarms:

Change smoke alarm batteries every year, unless it has a long-life battery. Replace smoke alarms every then years. Test smoke alarms monthly. Always call 911 from an outside, safe location.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.