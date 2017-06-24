FIRST ALERT: Storm Chances Going Up This Evening

Disaster-trained volunteers with the American Red Cross are assisting several Florence families whose homes were damaged by a fire Friday morning.More >>
Saturday will be exactly one year since a Horry County jury was unable to decide if Sidney Moorer was guilty or innocent in the 2013 disappearance of Heather Elvis.
The Myrtle Beach Downtown Redevelopment Corporation has been working since the early 2000s to clean up what's known as the South Mixed Use area, between Eighth Avenue North and about First Avenue North.
The former president of Founders Group International, a company overseen by Chinese investors that owns 22 golf courses along the Grand Strand, has filed a lawsuit against his ex-business partner alleging a misappropriation of company funds.
Two suspects wanted in connection with a shooting earlier this month that injured a Coastal Carolina University student have been taken into custody.
Police are still struggling for words to describe the attack that took place in Baxley Thursday afternoon after a mother and her daughter were assaulted at their family-owned restaurant.
You hear the phrase 'no means no' thrown around when it comes to a woman's ability to protect herself from unwanted sexual advances, but in the state of North Carolina - no doesn't always mean no.
She was convinced the intruder was going to rape her, so she escaped to her open window and screamed for help.
