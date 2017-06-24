FIRST ALERT: Storm Chances Going Up This Evening

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Unsettled weather returns this weekend with several rounds of storms likely.

This morning we start off warm and muggy. We stay dry through the morning through about lunchtime with temperatures staying in the mid 80s.

A weak cold front will move close to the region today and help to spark off showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Before the storms arrive, a mix of sun and clouds will allow temperatures to quickly climb into the upper 80s to near 90. High humidity will make it feel more like the upper 90s through much of the day.

Storms will develop and move into area by this afternoon and evening. So much heat and humidity in place will allow some of the storms to be on the strong side with frequent lightning, heavy rain and gusty winds.

The weak cold front will settle near the Grand Strand on Sunday and keep the risk of showers and storms in the forecast. Once again, some locally heavy rain will be likely on Sunday.

A surge of lower humidity and slightly cooler temperatures will arrive by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week providing a break from the mugginess and hot temperatures.