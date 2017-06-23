One year after hung jury, both sides await new trial date for Sidney Moorer

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Saturday will be exactly one year since a Horry County jury was unable to decide if Sidney Moorer was guilty or innocent in the 2013 disappearance of Heather Elvis.

Since June 24, 2016, Judge Markley Dennis has granted a change of venue because of what he called “social media saturation.” Moorer’s retrial will happen in Georgetown County.

The one thing missing is a trial date.

“It’s been a lot longer that we had hoped for, it’s been a lot longer than the judge suggested it would be,” said Terry Elvis, Heather Elvis’ father. “I’m very disappointed in the delay, but I’m hopeful that it’s in God’s plan to take this long so more answers will come, instead of questions. “So, we’re putting our energy in faith.”

Sidney Moorer and his wife, Tammy Moorer, were both originally charged with murdering Heather Elvis, but those charges were dropped in March.

The Moorers were arrested in February 2014 in connection with the disappearance of Elvis, who was 20 years old when she went missing in December 2013.

As families on both sides await a new trial date, Debbi Elvis, Heather Elvis’ mother, is busy preparing for an event to commemorate her daughter’s 24th birthday on June 30.

While nothing has been finalized, Debbi Elvis said the event will take place at Peachtree Landing, the location where Heather Elvis’ car was found abandoned in the early-morning hours of Dec. 18, 2013.

“I know that the solicitor’s office is working very hard to move forward with the various aspects of the legal part of the case,” Debbi Elvis said Friday. “We have faith in them, that they will keep pressing on until justice is served.”

Prosecutors are unable to discuss the case due to a court-appointed gag order that remains in place.

Moorer actually spent time behind bars for breaking that gag order. He was sentenced to five months in jail last July for talking to the press during his trial, but ultimately only served two of them.

In addition to when a new trial will be take place, another element of this story that has yet to be told is the kidnapping trial of Tammy Moorer.

During her husband’s trial, bits and pieces describing her possible involvement in Heather Elvis’ disappearance were recounted for the jury. However, for now, no date has been set for her to appear before a judge and jury of her own.

For Heather Elvis' family, this story won’t truly come to an end until they locate their loved one.

“Despite the legal steps, there’s no resolution until we find Heather and find out what happened to her, and all guilty parties are held accountable for the inhuman and incomprehensible deeds that have yet to be paid for,” Terry Elvis said.

Related stories:

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.