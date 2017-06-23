Former president of Chinese group that owns 22 Grand Strand golf courses sues ex-business partner

Saturday will be exactly one year since a Horry County jury was unable to decide if Sidney Moorer was guilty or innocent in the 2013 disappearance of Heather Elvis.More >>
The Myrtle Beach Downtown Redevelopment Corporation has been working since the early 2000s to clean up what’s known as the South Mixed Use area, between Eighth Avenue North and about First Avenue North.More >>
The former president of Founders Group International, a company overseen by Chinese investors that owns 22 golf courses along the Grand Strand, has filed a lawsuit against his ex-business partner alleging a misappropriation of company funds.More >>
Two suspects wanted in connection with a shooting earlier this month that injured a Coastal Carolina University student have been taken into custody.More >>
The Senate's newly proposed healthcare reform bill has got some local eyes taking a look at it.More >>
Police are still struggling for words to describe the attack that took place in Baxley Thursday afternoon after a mother and her daughter were assaulted at their family-owned restaurant.More >>
It was initial panic at an area day care after a 2-month old baby suddenly stopped breathing. Fortunately, young Melissa is doing fine because of the actions of the day care staff and first responders.More >>
Tyler Newman's Facebook post on June 20 has gone viral, and he begins by saying, "I have never really witnessed sexual harassment and/or 'rape culture' until today with Smoky Crossing Apartments."More >>
A Charlotte woman wants to connect a couple with their wedding photos after she found them a thrift shop in west Charlotte last week.More >>
A Utica man killed this huge rattlesnake.More >>
