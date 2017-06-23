Restaurant Scorecard: Two Conway area eateries inspected

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - In this week’s Restaurant Scorecard, a fast food restaurant gets an "A" despite numerous issues, and a Japanese restaurant gets a “B” after someone complained about it.

Both restaurants are located off U.S. 501 in Conway.

The Wendy's located near Singleton Road scored a 90 after a Monday inspection found two priority violations. First, the water wasn't hot enough in the hand sinks, and no paper towels were provided at one of them.

Second, a washing solution that was supposed to be 110 degrees or more was only 84 degrees.

The restaurant will have a follow-up visit next week.

Ichiro's Express, located right beside that Wendy's on U.S. 501, scored an 86 from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control this week - a "B" – following a complaint.

Inspectors reportedly found that neither the rice nor the chicken cooled quickly enough.

Other issues at the Japanese restaurant included dates not marked on food held longer than 24 hours, which included tuna, crabmeat and sushi.

Additionally, other food located in coolers was not stored at the correct temperature, including raw beef, raw shrimp, raw chicken and cut lettuce.

DHEC will do a follow-up inspection to make sure those issues are corrected.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.