Quick actions of Conway day care workers, EMS save infant girl's life

Two suspects wanted in connection with a shooting earlier this month that injured a Coastal Carolina University student have been taken into custody.More >>
The Senate's newly proposed healthcare reform bill has got some local eyes taking a look at it.More >>
It was initial panic at an area day care after a 2-month old baby suddenly stopped breathing. Fortunately, young Melissa is doing fine because of the actions of the day care staff and first responders.More >>
You hear the phrase 'no means no' thrown around when it comes to a woman's ability to protect herself from unwanted sexual advances, but in the state of North Carolina - no doesn't always mean no.More >>
Firefighters responded to a house fire on Lake City Highway in Florence County just before midnight Thursday night. The large log cabin is off Johnsonville Highway in between Lake City and Johonsonville.More >>
Police are still struggling for words to describe the attack that took place in Baxley Thursday afternoon after a mother and her daughter were assaulted at their family-owned restaurant.More >>
The mother told police she left the baby unattended for "a couple of minutes." Police said it was 18 minutes.More >>
North Korea has denied it cruelly treated or tortured an American student who was detained for more than year and died days after being released in a coma.More >>
As heavy rain moved into Muscle Shoals today, a dramatic rescue played out near the Chick-fil-A restaurant on Avalon Ave.More >>
Three people have been transported to the hospital after what appears to be a drug-related incident at a Longview park.More >>
