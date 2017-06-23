FIRST ALERT: Storms with dangerous lightning likely Saturday - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

FIRST ALERT: Storms with dangerous lightning likely Saturday

By Jamie Arnold, Chief Meteorologist
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF)  Storms return to the region on Saturday, and some will likely contain frequent and dangerous lightning. 

A weak cold front will move closer to the region by late Saturday afternoon and evening.  This front will interact with high temperatures, high humidity and an unstable atmosphere.  As a result, strong storms will frequent lightning are likely to develop.

Some of the strongest storms on Saturday will likely produce up to 1000 cloud to ground lightning strikes per hour.  While very little severe weather, in the form of damaging winds and hail is expected, the lightning risk, locally torrential rain and gusty winds will make the storm threat significant. 

The best time frame for the strong storms will arrive from 3:00 pm through 11:00 pm on Saturday. 

Keep an eye to the sky on Saturday and check the radar on your First Alert Weather app often to keep up with the storms. 

With lots of outdoor activities on Saturday, it's important to remember the lightning safety tips. 

  • If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck.  Head inside at the first rumble of thunder. 
  • Lightning can strike up to 15 miles away from the parent thunderstorm and well away from the heavy rain. 
  • Wait 30 minutes until after you hear the last rumble of thunder to head back outside. 
  • How far away is the lightning:  When you see a flash of lightning, start counting in seconds until you hear the corresponding rumble of thunder. Then take the number of seconds you counted and divide by 5.  That will give you the distance of the lightning strike in miles.  For example, if you count to 10, the lightning strike was 2 miles away. 

