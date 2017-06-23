UPDATE: Search suspended for reported swimmer in distress at Myrtle Beach State Park

Firefighters responded to a house fire on Lake City Highway in Florence County just before midnight Thursday night. The large log cabin is off Johnsonville Highway in between Lake City and Johonsonville.More >>
Two Florence County high school students were taken into custody Thursday after a gun was fired on school premises, injuring one of them.More >>
When Marshall Hardee decided to travel from coast to coast he didn’t take a plane, a car, a train, a bus or even a bicycle; he just looked down, saw his feet and realized they’d do the job. Well, that isn’t actually how it happened, but the 22-year-old Conwayite, he was 21 when he started his cross-country trek, did just run all the way from the Pacific Ocean at Oceanside, Calif., into the Atlantic Ocean...More >>
Many people were happy to hear Tuesday’s news that a construction permit for Interstate 73 was granted. The Coastal Conservation League, a local environmental group, is not celebrating.More >>
Crews have suspended their search for a reported missing swimmer that started shortly before 3 p.m. Friday. at the Myrtle Beach State Park.More >>
Police are still struggling for words to describe the attack that took place in Baxley Thursday afternoon after a mother and her daughter were assaulted at their family-owned restaurant.More >>
Ray Tensing, 27, was charged with murder and voluntary manslaughter in the July 2015 shooting death of Samuel DuBose, 43.More >>
North Korea has denied it cruelly treated or tortured an American student who was detained for more than year and died days after being released in a coma.More >>
The girl, her so-called husband and her mother all lived in the same home.More >>
Former Governor Robert Bentley is back at work – practicing medicine that is.More >>
A Jones County man has been charged with aggravated domestic assault and kidnapping after he allegedly held his girlfriend captive for two days.More >>
A friend of the resident reached out to the President of the Mississippi Rising Coalition Lea Campbell. Campbell, who founded the anti-racism organization based on the coast, said she has encountered KKK fliers more than once over the past year.More >>
An Amber Alert has now been issued for a teen from Brewster County. Authorities are looking for Stormie Clemmer, 15.More >>
You hear the phrase 'no means no' thrown around when it comes to a woman's ability to protect herself from unwanted sexual advances, but in the state of North Carolina - no doesn't always mean no.More >>
A Shreveport man caught this on camera at a 24-hour McDonald's restaurant on Mansfield Road.More >>
