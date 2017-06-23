UPDATE: Search suspended for reported swimmer in distress at Myrtle Beach State Park

A search is underway at Myrtle Beach State Park after reports came in of a possible missing kite boarder. (Source: WMBF News)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Crews have suspended their search for a reported missing swimmer that started shortly before 3 p.m. Friday. at the Myrtle Beach State Park.

According to information from Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue Lt. Jon Evans, calls came in about a possible missing kite boarder.

Both a Horry County jet ski and a banner plane was used in the search.

At this time, it is not clear if someone was rescued, or if it was a false alarm.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.