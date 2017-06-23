Two businesses celebrate 19th annual 'Take Your Dog to Work Day'

Eli, one of the adoptable dogs at the Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach (Source: Holly DeLoache)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Friday, June 23 was Pet Sitters International’s 19th annual 'Take Your Dog to Work Day.'

The Brandon Agency in Myrtle Beach partnered with the Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach to open its doors to their employee’s furry friends - but also to dogs up for adoption.

The goal was to raise money for the veterinary fund to provide surgeries, medicine, food, and more to animals at the Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach. One dog, Ellie, needs a hip surgery that costs $5,000, according to Bridgett Hudson, Adoption Ambassador Chair.

Here’s how it worked: Nine employees brought their own dogs in for the day. (The Brandon Agency’s CEO, Scott Brandon, brings his dog to work every day!)

The Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach brought four adoptable dogs that employees “rented.” Those four lucky dogs got out of the shelter for the day and got a little extra playtime. All proceeds went directly to the Humane Society.

Ultimate Pet Services provided love and care to each dog, along with potty breaks - and extra love!

The Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach is always in need of the following items:

Paper towels

Paper

Kitten and puppy food

Treats

Collars and leashes

Kitty litter

Bleach

Pet beds

Dish and laundry soap

If you would like to donate, visit the Humane Society in person, or their website, www.HSNMB.org

