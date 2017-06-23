Myrtle Beach businessman to replace Wooten on SCDOT Commission

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach businessman Tony K. Cox has been appointed by Governor Henry McMaster as an interim commissioner for the South Carolina Department of Transportation following the resignation Thursday of the previous commissioner.

Cox’s appointment comes after the resignation of former commissioner Mike Wooten on Thursday, according to a news release from the governor’s office. Cox will represent the seventh congressional district at the SCDOT.

“Tony is a highly respected leader in our state’s business community and his service to our state will be invaluable,” said Gov. McMaster. “He will ensure taxpayer dollars are properly used to pave and repair roads because that’s what South Carolinians deserve. He will be an advocate for reform and efficiency because that’s what the system needs.”

Cox, 59, is an Horry County resident, a graduate of Coastal Carolina University, and a real estate professional with over 35 years of experience, according to the news release. He currently serves as executive vice president at Burroughs and Chapin Company in Myrtle Beach. He has previously served on the South Carolina Real Estate Commission, Horry County Planning Commission, and the Myrtle Beach Air Base Redevelopment Authority.

