Krispy Kreme to open new location near Carolina Forest July 11

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Krispy Kreme is opening a new location near Carolina Forest on Tuesday, July 11, and the first 100 guests will receive free doughnuts for a year!

The first guest in line at the grand opening will win one dozen free Original Glazes doughnuts each week for one year, according to a Facebook event listing from the company. The next 99 will receive a dozen each month.

The new location at 101 Rodeo Drive in Horry County will open at 6 a.m. on July 11, the listing states.

According to Krispy Kreme, registration for the line for the prizes begins at 4 p.m. on July 10, and there will be a pre-opening celebration in the parking lot on Monday July 10 for those looking to ensure their place in line. Registrants must remain in line and on Krispy Kreme property from the time of registration until the shop opens at 6 a.m. Registrants must be 10 years of age or older to receive door prizes.

For more information on the grand opening celebration, include links to the prize rules, a waiver, and release of liability, visit: www.krispykreme.com/about/Grand-Openings

