Man tells Myrtle Beach police he was robbed by polite gunman

A man told Myrtle Beach police he was on his way home from Denny’s when he was robbed at gunpoint by a man who took his money and said, “Thank you.” (Source: Raycom Media)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A man told Myrtle Beach police he was on his way home from Denny’s when he was robbed at gunpoint by a man who took his money and said, “Thanks.”

According to an incident report, the victim was in the area of Second Avenue and Chester Street when three men said hello to him. As he walked away, he felt a tap on his shoulder, turned around and saw a black glock in his face.

The three men then ran toward Kings Highway on Second Avenue. The victim described the gunman as 25 to 35 years old, five feet, seven inches tall and 175 pounds. He wearing a white shirt with blue trim, black jeans and tan boots. He had a salt and pepper beard and a fade haircut.

Another of the men is described as 25 to 35 years old, five feet, five inches tall with short dreadlocks and a gold tooth. The last of the suspects is described as light-skinned, 18 to 21 years old and 125 pounds. He was wearing black and white shoes and no shirt and had a Dragon Ball Z tattoo on his chest.

Call MBPD at 843-918-1382 with information.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.