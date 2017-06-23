Man connected to Florence shooting turns self in

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – A man wanted for attempted murder in connection to a Monday shooting in Florence turned himself in Thursday.

According to a Florence Police Department news release, the shooting happened in the parking lot of Days Inn on Dunbarton Drive.

Terry Anthony Watson Jr., 34, of Charlotte, NC was served warrants for two counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime and taken to jail.

He is due for a bond hearing Friday afternoon.

