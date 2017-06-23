Loris man sentenced after leaving backpack with guns, drugs in repossessed car

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – A Loris man was sentenced on federal drug and gun charges Friday morning.

According to United States Attorney Beth Drake, Norod Arcane McCullough, 24, was sentenced to 72 months in prison and five years’ supervised release on charges of possession with intent to distribute a quantity of heroin and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

McCullough was arrested in Conway after he left a backpack containing a gun and heroin in a car repossessed by a car dealer. He called the car dealer saying he wanted it back and showed up to the dealership, where officers were waiting.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, firearms and explosives and several departments in Horry County investigated the case.

McCullough was arrested on separate charges in Nov. 2016 at a house on Highway 905 in Longs. He was in possession of three guns, two of which were stolen from a gun store.

