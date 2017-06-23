TRAFFIC ALERT: Accident on SC-90 at SC-22 blocking traffic - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

TRAFFIC ALERT: Accident on SC-90 at SC-22 blocking traffic

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A collision with injuries is blocking traffic in both directions on Highway 90 at the SC-22 on-ramp.

The accident occurred at about 8:24 a.m. Friday according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

A WMBF News photographer at the scene said traffic was down to one lane, and emergency crews were directing traffic.

