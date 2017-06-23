2018 CCMF early-bird tickets on sale - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

2018 CCMF early-bird tickets on sale

By Matt Corpening, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Jason Aldean closes out the 2017 Carolina Country Music Fest. (Source: Lisa Gresci) Jason Aldean closes out the 2017 Carolina Country Music Fest. (Source: Lisa Gresci)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Tickets are now on sale for the 2018 Carolina Country Music Fest.

According to CCMF's Ticketfly page, the festival takes place June 8 through 10. Tickets range in price from $149 to $1,099.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • TRAFFIC ALERT: Accident on SC-90 at SC-22 blocking traffic

    TRAFFIC ALERT: Accident on SC-90 at SC-22 blocking traffic

    Friday, June 23 2017 9:08 AM EDT2017-06-23 13:08:36 GMT
    (Source: Jonathan Dick)(Source: Jonathan Dick)

    A collision with injuries is blocking traffic in both directions on Highway 90 at the SC-22 on-ramp. The accident occurred at about 8:24 a.m. Friday according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

    More >>

    A collision with injuries is blocking traffic in both directions on Highway 90 at the SC-22 on-ramp. The accident occurred at about 8:24 a.m. Friday according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

    More >>

  • 2018 CCMF early-bird tickets on sale

    2018 CCMF early-bird tickets on sale

    Friday, June 23 2017 8:26 AM EDT2017-06-23 12:26:57 GMT
    Jason Aldean closes out the 2017 Carolina Country Music Fest. (Source: Lisa Gresci)Jason Aldean closes out the 2017 Carolina Country Music Fest. (Source: Lisa Gresci)

    MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Tickets are now on sale for the 2018 Carolina Country Music Fest. According to CCMF's Ticketfly page, the festival takes place June 8 through 10. Tickets range in price from $149 to $1,099. Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Tickets are now on sale for the 2018 Carolina Country Music Fest. According to CCMF's Ticketfly page, the festival takes place June 8 through 10. Tickets range in price from $149 to $1,099. Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

    More >>

  • Crews respond to Florence County house fire

    Crews respond to Florence County house fire

    Friday, June 23 2017 7:27 AM EDT2017-06-23 11:27:04 GMT
    Firefighters responded to a house fire on Lake City Highway in Florence County Friday morning. (Source: JFD)Firefighters responded to a house fire on Lake City Highway in Florence County Friday morning. (Source: JFD)

    FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Firefighters responded to a house fire on Lake City Highway in Florence County Friday morning. According to a Johnsonville Fire Department Facebook post, crews were still on scene around 2 a.m. South Lynches Fire Department also responded. Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Firefighters responded to a house fire on Lake City Highway in Florence County Friday morning. According to a Johnsonville Fire Department Facebook post, crews were still on scene around 2 a.m. South Lynches Fire Department also responded. Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly