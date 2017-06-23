Family thankful to be safe following massive Florence County house fire

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Firefighters responded to a house fire on Lake City Highway in Florence County just before midnight Thursday night.

The large log cabin is off Johnsonville Highway in between Lake City and Johnsonville.

The South Lynches Fire Department was the first on scene and was assisted by the Johnsonville Fire District.

Family members were thankful they are here safe and sound, and were able to get out of the house.

The young couple, their newborn baby and a friend were inside the house at the time of the fire. They heard a burning smell and said within 10 seconds it went up totally in flames.

"We were on the scene maybe about 20 minutes before it was knocked down and that was a really good knock down on this structure because it was totally engulfed in flames and we were out there. I think the last truck cleared between 6 and 6:30," said Debbie Altman, public information officer for South Lynches Fire. “South Lynches had approximately 34 firefighters on the scene and Johnsonville Fire had about 12 firefighters, and with our trucks and their trucks, I think there were 13 trucks on scene."

Altman described the house as between 3,000 and 4,000 square feet, and fire crews stayed until 6 a.m. Friday extinguishing the blaze.

"We did have one firefighter who has a broken ankle, so all in all it was a really good night considering how big the structure was and how engulfed it was and just have, you know, a minor injury in all of this.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

