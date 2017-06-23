Drivers following GPS directions end up on closed International - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Drivers following GPS directions end up on closed International Drive

By Matt Corpening, Digital Content Producer
By Meredith Helline, Reporter
(Source: WMBF News) (Source: WMBF News)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Some drivers following directions from GPS systems are finding themselves on International Drive in Horry County, which is closed.

Despite the presence of equipment, "road closed" and construction signs, some people are still turning on to the dirt road. Construction workers said it happens all the time.

Although the road is nowhere near done, some GPS apps show it as an alternate route. Google maps sent WMBF News' Meredith Helline down International Drive and then private dirt roads as a short cut.

However, Horry County Engineer Andy Markunas said his phone doesn't do that. He's one of the engineers on the project and said most phones and computers do show the road as closed.

Click here for instructions on what to do if you have a problem caused by a mapping error in most GPS devices/apps and online maps. For example:

  • Your home or business is missing or appears in the wrong place
  • Drivers have a hard time navigating to your location
  • Deliveries consistently go to the wrong place
  • GPS devices send drivers through your property, back roads, etc.

