Drivers following GPS directions end up on closed International Drive

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Some drivers following directions from GPS systems are finding themselves on International Drive in Horry County, which is closed.

Despite the presence of equipment, "road closed" and construction signs, some people are still turning on to the dirt road. Construction workers said it happens all the time.

Although the road is nowhere near done, some GPS apps show it as an alternate route. Google maps sent WMBF News' Meredith Helline down International Drive and then private dirt roads as a short cut.

However, Horry County Engineer Andy Markunas said his phone doesn't do that. He's one of the engineers on the project and said most phones and computers do show the road as closed.

Click here for instructions on what to do if you have a problem caused by a mapping error in most GPS devices/apps and online maps. For example:

Your home or business is missing or appears in the wrong place

Drivers have a hard time navigating to your location

Deliveries consistently go to the wrong place

GPS devices send drivers through your property, back roads, etc.

