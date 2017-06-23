Drivers following GPS directions end up on closed International Drive

A collision with injuries is blocking traffic in both directions on Highway 90 at the SC-22 on-ramp. The accident occurred at about 8:24 a.m. Friday according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.More >>
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Tickets are now on sale for the 2018 Carolina Country Music Fest. According to CCMF's Ticketfly page, the festival takes place June 8 through 10. Tickets range in price from $149 to $1,099. Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.More >>
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Firefighters responded to a house fire on Lake City Highway in Florence County Friday morning. According to a Johnsonville Fire Department Facebook post, crews were still on scene around 2 a.m. South Lynches Fire Department also responded. Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.More >>
Some drivers following directions from GPS systems are finding themselves on International Drive in Horry County.More >>
The girl, her so-called husband and her mother all lived in the same home.More >>
North Korea has denied it cruelly treated or tortured an American student who was detained for more than year and died days after being released in a coma.More >>
A teen went outside the home to see about a pit bull and may have been struck by a ricocheting bullet fired by sheriff's deputies. He later died.More >>
A new mother said TSA officers dumped her breast milk at security at Denver International Airport.More >>
Johnny Depp wants to know the last time an actor assassinated a president.More >>
A Shreveport man caught this on camera at a 24-hour McDonald's restaurant on Mansfield Road.More >>
At first, the family thought the baby deer had fallen in. But she kept squeezing through the gate every day to swim and and enjoy the Jacuzzi.More >>
A house featured on HGTV's Fixer Upper has been put on the market and the price tag is turning heads.More >>
Look who's back, back again. Sexy's back - tell a friend. A couple week's after she went viral while trying out the 3 Second Brow, Kristen Hampton is back with another beauty product testing video.More >>
There are multiple reports of damage from folks in west Jefferson County, Alabama after a possible tornado touched down near Fairfield as the remnants of Tropical Storm Cindy passed through Thursday afternoon.More >>
