Local church group offers new answer to stop violent crime

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Together in Christ is a local church organization that is focusing on the youth in the local community in order to combat the recent acts of violence that Myrtle Beach has been experiencing.

They say mentoring at-risk young people who come from troubled homes can reduce the risk of those kids going to jail one day from 70 to 30 percent.

Natisha Loving is a co-leader of Together in Christ and she says she has seen this work for herself.

"You're finding love in community and people that you can depend on rather than depending on the weapons or the drugs. So you have somebody to talk to and go to because a lot of the youth think they're the only ones going through it," Loving said.

