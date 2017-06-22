Nine-year-old boy throws out first pitch at Pelicans game - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Nine-year-old boy throws out first pitch at Pelicans game

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
A 9-year-old boy with no legs threw out the first pitch at Thursday's Pelicans game. (Source: WMBF News) A 9-year-old boy with no legs threw out the first pitch at Thursday's Pelicans game. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – It was right down the middle.

Nine-year-old Gabe Davis, who doesn’t have legs, got to throw out the ceremonial first pitch at Thursday’s Myrtle Beach Pelicans game.

The Cleveland, Ohio native was in town with his family for his brother’s baseball tournament. On Wednesday night, he found out he’d get the chance to put one across the plate.

What did he do after throwing a strike? The young Davis did a handstand, and then met the team and got autographs.

